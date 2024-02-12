Hawke’s Bay in brief: Review of Civil Defence’s cyclone response due March

Cyclone Gabrielle changed Hawke's Bay's landscape. Photo / Warren Buckland

Findings from an independent review into Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence’s response to Cyclone Gabrielle are on track to be released publicly in late March.

The Mike Bush-led review received more than 1000 responses which helped form the findings.

The independent review panel is now working through the process of drafting the independent review report, into the hotly-anticipated review.

One minute’s silence

During the one-year anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle on Wednesday, businesses, schools and organisations are all being encouraged to observe a minute’s silence at noon.

The region’s five councils are asking people to commemorate the anniversary with a minute’s silence paying respect to those who lost loved ones, their homes, livelihoods, and pets and livestock.

Services are also being held across Hawke’s Bay.

Don’t miss out on $240

There are still Napier and Hastings electricity users yet to register for the 2023 Hawke’s Bay Power Consumers’ Trust dividend payment of $240.

On Tuesday, 13 February, a final email reminder will be sent out to those power consumers encouraging them to register at www.hbpct.co.nz.

All power consumers in Hawke’s Bay who were connected to Unison’s electricity network on September 30 last year are eligible for the payout. About 95 per cent of eligible people have received the money.