Jordan Ngatai has found his range at his new home at Pettigrew Green Arena. Photo / Ian Cooper

Jordan Ngatai scored 47 points, including eight three-pointers, as the Hawke’s Bay Hawks booked the unlikeliest of spots in the National Basketball League playoffs.

Down and out and without a home win all season a fortnight ago, the Hawks upset the table-topping Auckland Tuatara last week, and as results fell their way found themselves just needing to beat the Manawatū Jets on Saturday night.

Beat them they did at Pettigrew Green Arena, by a final score of 106-81.

It was the Ngatai show on the night with the Tall Blacks wing, recruited from the Saints for this year’s season, finally finding his range at his new home. He scored 14 of 24 from the field and eight-for-13 from three.

The Jets, who will likely earn the NBL wooden spoon as a result, had no answers as the Hawks moved into sixth on the table.

The top six from the Sal’s NBL regular season now hit Tāmaki Makaurau from July 20 to July 23 to fight it out for the championship.

The Hawks’ first opponent will be the Nuggets – win that and anything’s possible.

NBL TABLE AS AT JULY 16:

1 Auckland Tuatara 17 13 4 1608 1432 7 1 6 3 26

2 Canterbury Rams 18 12 6 1685 1578 6 3 6 3 24

3 Otago Nuggets 18 12 6 1613 1550 5 4 7 2 24

4 Franklin Bulls 18 12 6 1577 1538 6 3 6 3 24

5 Wellington Saints 17 8 9 1664 1631 5 4 3 5 16

6 Bay Hawks 18 8 10 1663 1677 3 6 5 4 16

7 Taranaki Airs 18 7 11 1586 1702 3 6 4 5 14

8 Nelson Giants 17 6 11 1498 1569 4 4 2 7 12

9 Southland Sharks 17 5 12 1519 1602 3 6 2 6 10

10 Manawatū Jets 18 5 13 1580 1714 4 5 1 8 10