A charging golf cart caught fire at Westshore, causing several others to go up in flames on Wednesday evening. Photo / Paul Taylor

A fire investigator has been called in after a golf cart caught fire in Westshore, setting several others alight on Wednesday evening.

Napier senior station officer Jamie Nichol said a golf cart caught fire while charging outside a property along The Esplanade about 7.55pm.

Nichol said this reportedly “set fire to about four or five other golf carts” nearby by the time firefighters arrived.

He said firefighters did not believe the incident was suspicious, but a fire investigator was attending the scene on Thursday to confirm the cause.

A few hours later, firefighters from Hastings and Napier battled a fire that caused significant damage to the kitchen of a Flaxmere property.

Hastings senior station officer Mike Peachey said two fire crews from Hastings and one from Napier attended a kitchen fire, which spread into the roof of a house on Montrose St at 1.52am.

“There was significant damage to the kitchen and ceiling space,” Peachey said.

The fire had been contained and fire crews had all left the scene by 3.58am.

Peachey said firefighters believed the cause was unattended cooking and the occupants were able to get out unharmed.

He said the incident was an important reminder to check smoke alarms were working and to never leave cooking unattended.