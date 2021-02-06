Hawke's Bay fire: Crews battle night-time forest blaze

Hawke's Bay firefighters have spent the night battling a forest fire south of Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters are watching for flare-ups after a large blaze broke out in a forest south of Hastings overnight.

Crews spent the night battling the fire on difficult terrain on Maraetotara Rd in Hawke's Bay.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Chris Dalton said some 60 firefighters and numerous trucks helped to control the blaze on steep hills.

Dalton said while the fire wasn't the biggest, the hilly terrain made it difficult to fight.

The fire had since been extinguished and crews were waiting for daylight to see if all hotspots were out.