Hawke’s Bay father-and-son mobsters forfeit $140,000 in assets

Cash and pistols were discovered inside this safe.

The High Court in Napier has ordered the forfeiture of over $140,000 in cash and vehicles from a father-and-son duo convicted of methamphetamine supply.

The order issued by Justice Churchman earlier this month comes after an investigation by the Police Asset Recovery Unit into the activities of Shayne and Teina Teddy.

The duo, who are members of the Mongrel Mob’s Riders chapter, were investigated by Napier Police and the Hawke’s Bay Organised Crime Unit between May and July 2020.

A Harley Davidson bike was one of many items forfeited.

On May 22, 2020, Napier police searched a house shared by the two in Onekawa, Napier.

Eight shotgun shells, ecstasy, cannabis and $35,000 in cash were located at the address.

On July 24, 2020, further addresses in Napier were searched by police, including a Marewa address, where police seized three rifles, ammunition, cannabis, ecstasy and a safe.

Detective Sam Buckley of the Central Asset Recovery Unit in Wellington said police opened the safe and found it to contain $70,000 cash and two pistols. At a second address in Onekawa, police found $15,000 in cash, 230 grams of methamphetamine, a shotgun, a further $3,000 in cash and cannabis.

The Police Asset Recovery Unit restrained a Harley Davidson motorbike and pistols.

A Ford Ranger vehicle was located in addition to the cash. It was hidden behind an address in Hastings and located by police in December 2021.

The investigation established the assets were derived through illicit means under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act (The CPRA). ”The CPRA allows police to target serious and organised crime through both criminal and civil court jurisdictions,” Buckley said.

”This forfeiture shows that police will continue to chase criminals and their assets, even when they go to great lengths to keep these assets hidden to avoid them being seized.”

Shayne Teddy was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, while Teina Teddy received a sentence of five months of community detention.

“Organised crime and gangs in Hawke’s Bay cause serious harm to our communities. Police will continue working to strip organised crime groups and their associates of their wealth earned from criminal activity,” Buckley said.