Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market to go ahead on Anzac morning

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market will go ahead on Anzac Day. Photo / Ian Cooper

A handful of stalls will not be trading at this Sunday's Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market because of an Anzac Day crossover.

While most businesses must remain closed until 1pm under the Shop Trading Hours Act, the famous weekly-market in Hastings is able to operate.

According to Employment New Zealand guidelines, a shop in a premises where an exhibition or show is taking place, including markets, crafts shows and stalls, is allowed to operate.

Market manager Emma Glover said the decision to operate was given consideration after the commemorative day fell on a Sunday.

"It was decided that, on balance, we would operate as we have done in the past," she said.

In contrast, Napier's Sunday Market on Marine Parade will operate at a later time of 1pm to 4pm to align with the trading rules.

Food and vegetable stalls are exempt, however, and will trade from 7am in Napier.

Glover said all traders at the Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana market were encouraged to make their own decision on whether to attend.

"Stallholders were given the opportunity to make their own decision and a handful of stalls will not be attending on Sunday," she said.

Glover said a minute silence will be observed at 10am however, as "a sign of respect and a time for reflection".

"We are also collecting for the RSA Poppy Appeal with poppies available at the Information Stall."