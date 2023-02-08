Hawke’s Bay Expressway reopened after serious crash near Taradale

A section of Hawke’s Bay Expressway near Taradale has reopened after a serious crash on Wednesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A section of Hawke’s Bay Expressway near Taradale has reopened after a serious crash on Wednesday.

A police statement said emergency services were responding to a multiple-vehicle crash which happened near the Meeanee Rd off-ramp at around 1pm.

The statement said it appeared that one person had serious injuries.

Waka Kotahi said the road near the intersection with Meeanee Rd had reopened at 1.40pm in posts on its social media channels and website.

The road was closed at 1.15pm.

The police statement earlier said diversions were in place and advised motorists to avoid the area.

