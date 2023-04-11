Hawke’s Bay ends Easter weekend with one serious crash

Hawke’s Bay saw one serious crash at the end of this year’s long Easter weekend, but there were no recorded fatalities on its roads.

Hawke’s Bay saw one serious crash at the end of this year’s long Easter weekend, but there were no recorded fatalities on its roads.

Hawke’s Bay saw one serious crash right at the tail end of this year’s long Easter weekend but, happily, there were no recorded fatalities on its roads.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services attended reports of a crash near the intersection of Hyderabad Rd and George’s Dr about 7pm on Monday.

The spokeswoman said reports indicated there were two vehicles involved and the road was blocked until about 7.50pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said a woman in her 40s was assessed in the emergency department and then discharged.

The police spokeswoman said police inquiries into the cause of the crash were ongoing.

Another crash near Maraetotara left one person in a moderate condition just after the closure of the Easter period.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a car rolled into a stream off Maraetotara Rd about 7.30am on Tuesday.

The St John spokesman said one person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition. The road was re-opened by 8.20am.

A man in his 20s remained in a critical condition in Hawke’s Bay Hospital on Tuesday after a motorcycle crash on Evenden Rd on March 25, according to the Te Whatu Ora spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman confirmed that a woman in her 20s remained in a serious condition at Hawke’s Bay after a crash on Flaxmere Ave on Thursday last week.

A man in his late teens was also admitted after the crash, but later discharged.

In Auckland, a man died from injuries suffered in a crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway last Friday. The 68-year-old motorcyclist hit a slow-moving car on State Highway 1 near Manurewa just after 2pm on April 7. It was the only death reported on New Zealand’s roads during Easter.

Last year, five people died on the roads in the same holiday period.