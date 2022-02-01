The Hawke's Bay Drone Racing Club is trying to get the new club off the ground.

A high-flying Hawke's Bay drone racing club is low on numbers.

The region has a large model airplane community that flies most weekends but the Hawke's Bay Drone Racing Club has only been able to bring in five members.

So, the club has put out an open call for new members.

The club is part of Model Flying Hawke's Bay, which has an airfield at Awatoto.

Model Flying Hawke's Bay has enabled the purchase of automated timers for the drone racing courses.

The drone racers fly most Sundays at Awatoto, weather permitting, from 11am to 2pm.

"We are looking for new members to help keep the sport interesting and entertaining," member Jack Clark said.

"Anyone who already builds, buys or are just interested in racing drones are welcome to come check us out."

Clark said drone racing was commonplace throughout New Zealand.

"Our club is a fun supportive environment and there will be the excitement of racing.

"Anyone can join, all you need is a drone."

Sunday is drone-racing day in Napier for the Hawke's Bay Drone Racing Club. Photo / Ian Cooper. Photo / Ian Cooper

Clark's journey started when he purchased a $40 toy drone at Kmart.

"I was so in love with them I thought everyone should have one, so I bought one of my friends one and he soon became addicted as well."

After several broken drones they graduated to racing drones.

He said more members would enable the club to compete against other clubs.

"Come down and say hi. We just love to chat about the sport if anyone has any questions, you will find us down the far end jamming on the sticks."