How many items of clothing have you got skulking and sulking at the back of your wardrobe because they haven’t seen the light of day in months, or sometimes years?

You know the ones I mean. That dress that cost quite a lot but doesn’t sit right, or that jacket that looked good on the day you bought it but not so good the next time you put it on.

Items of clothing that have hardly been worn but you’re not willing to give up because “they might fit one day” or “I might wear that one day”.

Well here is your chance to make some space in your wardrobe and help other women in our community.

Dress For Success Hawke’s Bay works with and supports women back into employment by dressing them so they feel confident going to interviews.

The Charitable Trust is holding a Fashion Fundraiser on April 18 at the MTG Hawke’s Bay, from 6pm until 9pm.

Director of Dress For Success Hawke’s Bay Jo Jacobson says the fundraiser is an important event for the charity.

“While we love getting beautiful clothes donated we need money to pay for things like the rent and other resources,” Jo said.

“The fundraiser will be a lot of fun. We have guest speakers including Jenni Giblin, a client’s story, Averil Wills, Katie Nimon and Catherine Wedd.

“On the runway will be three generations of women from one family who lost everything in the cyclone.”

Jo said Dress For Success had supported the family with fun outfits throughout the year and they would walk the catwalk in outfits they had chosen themselves.

There would also be a Fashion Challenge which will see Dress For Success clients and friends walking the red carpet outfitted in clothing donated by the community pitted against looks styled by local designers Caroline Lawrence from Design Emporium, Halka Creative Design and Nōku Pahiki.

The audience can vote and can also bid on Art Deco outfits modelled by Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and Katie.

“Also auctioned will be luxury items and experiences donated by local businesses.

“We will have canapes and bubbles so it’s really good value for the price of a ticket.”

Jo says she feels lucky to be doing something she loves so much.

“I have found a role that is simply made for me. I have a knack for helping women find their style. Making them look great is such a confidence booster and they are then open to a discussion about their transferable skills and how to update CVs in the local job market and all of a sudden together we have created opportunities!

“I had a girlfriend here for Deco and she came to a dressing session I was doing for a client about to start work before I took her to her hotel. Her words later were ‘amazing to see you in operation, all these clothes and you were able to choose garments that she loved and looked amazing in!’

“This is why we need your gently worn garments, they are pivotal to supporting our women to look good, feel better and ensure they are work-ready.”

She said some of the comments from clients include ‘oh my gosh I look like a lady now’, ‘I can’t believe how I feel in a dress. I’ve never worn one before’.”

Jo said they don’t simply dress clients.

“We create your style and it’s amazing just what arrives right before a client. Something perfect for them. I think the universe is looking after us.”

The charity supported women after the floods, including those living at Waipatu Marae.

“We also helped dress some of the nannies for the Kaumatua Ball with clothing donated by Augustine (one of our supporters). There were several pairs of white jeans among the garments. It took a day or two but then some of the nannies were walking around in the jeans with boom boxes jiving to the music. It was so much fun. "

Details

Dress For Success Fashion Fundraiser

April 18

6pm until 9pm

MTG Hawke’s Bay, 1 Tennyson Street, Napier

Tickets from eventfinda





Drop off points for gently worn clothing





Heretaunga Womens Centre

Cnr Russell and, Eastbourne Street East, Hastings

Dress For Success Studio

Bower House 18 Bower Street

Napier

For opening hours, volunteering information or to donate go to hawkesbay.dressforsuccess.org