Hawke's Bay DHB increases security to help staff cope with abusive patients

The District Health Board has no tolerance for violence or verbal threats to staff at Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Abuse of hospital staff has prompted the Hawke's Bay District Health Board to increase its security presence and install more CCTV cameras.

DHB chief executive Keriana Brooking said the district health board had a zero tolerance to violence and verbal threats and would trespass visitors who were abusive to staff.

She said staff who work for the DHB, or in any other healthcare setting in Hawke's Bay, should not have to face abuse, intimidation or violence of any kind at work.

"Over the holiday period we have staff working 24/7, caring for people when they need medical and life saving treatment. Staff give up time with their families so they can be there with you when you need them. We understand it can be a scary time for people ending up in hospital, but our staff deserve to be treated with respect at all times."

Brooking said abusive patients will be asked to sign a contract with the DHB and sign-up to behave while they are cared for, otherwise they will be discharged as soon as they are medically fit to leave.

"It is not ok for staff who come to work to care for people to have to cope with violence and intimidation from anyone."

"Please take care of yourself over the holiday period. We are here if you need us, but please treat our staff with the kindness they will show to you."