Wondering how the silt pyramids of Eskdale are formed? Here are the contractors at work. Video / Supplied

Temporary stockpiles? Or the Great Pyramids of Esk Valley?

An additional $10 million of funding should ensure these cones of silt deposits aren’t a permanent feature of Hawke’s Bay’s post-cyclone landscape.

The removal of silt and woody debris across the region largely ground to a halt at the end of October.

Funding of $143m was almost spent, save for a few million left from what was allocated to the Wairoa District Council (WDC) and Napier City Council (NCC).

Some $60m of that $143m went to the Silt Recovery Recovery Taskforce, which incorporates the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay district councils. A further $62.6m was put in a commercial fund, which allowed agricultural and horticultural businesses to apply for money to conduct their own silt removal.

The rest went to WDC and NCC.

All up, 65 per cent of the silt that blanketed Hawke’s Bay in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle has been collected and deposited, with a further $60m required to deal with the rest.

The silt is piling up in Esk Valley. Photo / Paul Taylor

The taskforce has used 55 contractors in the clean-up and disposal process. Under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, Hawke’s Bay Today has now requested information on who those contractors are and what they were paid.

Silt surrounds the abandoned Zeelandt Brewery. Photo / Paul Taylor

As for the cones of silt that litter areas such as the Esk Valley, Silt Recovery Taskforce lead Darren de Klerk says they’re a product of the silt separating process, in which debris is fed through a screening machine.

“Piles are created as material leaves the screen [and] these are the smaller truck-sized piles,’’ de Klerk said.

“These piles can either be removed to a deposit site or spread out on land, which is our preferred option.’’

However, the shape of the piles and looseness of the material increases the likelihood of it becoming airborne.

Silt deposits have been swept up by wind in Esk Valley.

“Yes, they would be more prone to dust swirling,” said de Klerk, adding that “they are meant to be temporary stockpiles”.

That’s why the additional $10m of funding is so welcome.

De Klerk says the taskforce will now be able to reopen silt-deposit sites and tend to the 397 jobs across 186 sites that remain on its list.

In addition, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says local bodies look forward to working with the new government to develop strategies and funding to “continue to support the region’s recovery”.

