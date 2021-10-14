Hawke's Bay cycling event rocked by find of suspended fish hooks and spiked boards on river path

Suspended barbed fish hooks were among some of the man traps removed from Lennox Park, near Tūtaekurī River, over the past two weeks. Photo / Facebook

Suspended barbed fish hooks, trenches, thumbtacks and a spiked board are among some of the man traps removed from paths at Lennox Park beside the Tūtaekurī River over the past two weeks.

Cyclocross Hawke's Bay has revealed the extent of the traps, which resulted in the cancellation of their events until further notice.

Committee member Ivar Hopman said he was "extremely disappointed" that people would go to such lengths to stop spring and summer family events.

The first lot of traps was found two weeks ago, just before a race, and luckily didn't result in any punctures, he said.

There were 47 thumbtacks found spread out over a 50 to 75 metre stretch, strewn along the pathway.

Police have been notified of man traps, like this spiked board, being placed along a trail popular with cyclocross enthusiasts. Photo / Facebook

Also found was a foot long board with 31 screws sticking out of it. It was dug into the ground, and found during a race.

"It was found along the stopbank. Luckily for the 20 racers there were, once again, no punctures."

Hopman said this week more man traps were found. A barbed fish hook suspended on a branch across the track, about head high, was discovered.

"It was at the end of the trees along the bank. It could have seriously injured a racer, thankfully there were no racers at that point."

He said trenches had been dug across the track as well, and branches were occasionally thrown across the tracks too.

"Those are easily sorted, but this is not on."

He said Cyclocross had been running events on that track for the past 11 years and never had issues before.

"I've never been approached by anyone with issues.

"To go to such great lengths to stop us from racing is disappointing, and sad.

"To those who have done this, if you have a good reason we can talk about it. We can start a dialogue, and come to a solution."

Ivar Hopman, was the cycling coach of the year, in 2015, and is now a Cyclocross committee member. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said if no one was willing to come forward with reasons, then he was "baffled" about what could be done to prevent it from happening again.

"I wouldn't know how to fix it. I just want them to come forward so we can sort this."

As a result of the man traps, Cyclocross cancelled its events because "safety of racers comes first".

"If the cancellation was because of Covid, then we'd understand. But to cancel for this reason is not good."

The traps have been reported to police, Hawke's Bay Regional Council said.

Council Asset Management Group Manager Chris Dolley said the traps had been removed.

"We are advising the public to take extreme care when walking or cycling in the area.

"This type of incident reinforces the need for greater surveillance on our rivers and access ways."

He urged the public to report any of these types of things to police or Regional Council (06 835 9200) as soon as possible.

It's not the first time man traps have been placed on Hawke's Bay river tracks. In September 2020 a man was flung from his motorbike after his chest hit metal wire strung between two trees on the Carrick Rd track near the Ngaruroro River.

Cyclocross (CX) takes elements from both road and mountain bike racing and presents as a spectator friendly, fun short race, that all ages and skill levels can enjoy.

Typically it is raced on an off road circuit, each lap takes about four to six minutes to complete.

Riders complete several laps in each race. Cyclocross, mountain and e-bikes are all welcome, however e-bikes are not eligible for prizes.