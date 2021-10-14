Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Hawke's Bay cycling event rocked by find of suspended fish hooks and spiked boards on river path

4 minutes to read
Suspended barbed fish hooks were among some of the man traps removed from Lennox Park, near Tūtaekurī River, over the past two weeks. Photo / Facebook

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Sahiban Hyde

Suspended barbed fish hooks, trenches, thumbtacks and a spiked board are among some of the man traps removed from paths at Lennox Park beside the Tūtaekurī River over the past two weeks.

