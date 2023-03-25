Hawke’s Bay club rugby: Tech click on opening day

New Tech Old Boys centre Falealii "Gibson" Popoalii runs in his second try in his side's 69-14 win over Clive. Photo / Paul Taylor

Nash Cup holder Napier Tech Old Boys gave an early sign of the form needed to win the trophy again when they scored 10 tries in a 69-14 away win over Clive on the opening day of the 2023 Hawke’s Bay club rugby season on Saturday.

With a particularly slick midfield, including new centre Gibson Popoalii, from Canterbury, the Texans had the four-try bonus point in the bag by the 27th minute, the domination coming despite playing into a breeze in the first half at Farndon Park, and having had no pre-season match.

It was 28-0 before Clive scored its only try, about two minutes before halftime, but it wasn’t a sign of any relaxation, for Tech scored another six tries with the sun at its back in the second half, some of which would have left Clive coaches Jorian Tangaere and Farrell Chrystal scratching their heads over the number of missed tackles and numerous mistakes, also a sign of a lack of pre-season match-time.

Tech also claimed considerable amounts of possession, with new loose forward Liam Udy-Johns, back in Hawke’s Bay from a stint in Southland, particularly prominent, giving a good platform for halfback Tim Sciascia and first five-eighths and centres Popoalii and Tamati Samuels.

The centres each scored two tries, as did prop Tim Farrell after coming on in the front row in the second half.

There was reason for celebration for Dannevirke club Aotea which travelled to Napier to score a 38-12 win over Tamatea, including five tries to right-wing Sam Jones, serving as bit of a confidence booster going into a second trip next week to face defending Maddison Trophy champion Taradale, which had the first round bye.

Prop Jahnique Whaitiri scored Aotea’s other try and former Hastings Boys High School first-fifteen player Hoera Stephenson kicked four conversions.

Hastings Rugby and Sports got its season under way with a patchy three-tries-to-two, 20-12 home win over Napier Pirate at Elwood Park, with Neria Fomai getting two tries from the centres, and the match featuring a good debut for first five-eighths Koby Deakin, in his first season out of Hastings BHS and kicking a penalty goal and conversion.

Pirate, which struggled through 2022 after being invited back into the competition despite relegation the previous season, went close scoring the day’s third away win, being down 12-13 and on attack, when a Hastings Rugby and Sports intercept saw the ball dotted down at the other end, with the conversion giving the Elwood Park home side winning 20-12.

Hastings’ other try went to hooker and captain Jacob Devery, who spent last season out of action with injury received in the Super Rugby season.

Pirate coach Aaron Good described it as a physical game, but his side, down 13-5 at halftime, lost some impetus with four yellow-card temporary suspensions – two “back-to-back” in each half. HRS also had one play sinbinned for 10 minutes.

There were close calls in the other two matches, each won by a single point.

MAC beat Havelock North 25-22 at Flaxmere Park, leading 13-10 at halftime and going to 18-10 in the third quarter, before seeming to have lost the game under a 12-points Havelock North fightback before coming from four points down to score a converted try in the last 10 minutes.

MAC coach Anthony Morley said any win over Havelock North is a good one, but it was better to be seeing rugby back under way after the trauma of the storm.

Waipukurau side Central took it to Napier Old Boys Marist at Park Island’s Tremain Field in Napier, leading 34-28 midway through the second half before OBM scored a converted try and clung to a one-point lead on the final whistle and a 35-34 win.