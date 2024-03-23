Flynn Allen on his way to another try for Taradale at Tareha on Saturday. Photo / Connull Lang

Taradale Rugby and Sports Club began their quest for Hawke’s Bay club rugby redemption with a relatively comfortable win over Napier Pirate.

Taradale, who fell at the final hurdle in their bid to win a third straight Maddison Trophy last year, started their Bayleys Commercial Nash Cup campaign on home turf at Tareha on Saturday.

Flynn Allen was the hat-trick hero for Taradale, running in a couple of long-range tries on the right flank. Izaiah Tuliau, 19 and on debut, also dotted down twice and converted three of the six conversions as Taradale took maximum points.

Taradale assistant coach Simon Lord said the team had been “amped” before the game, with memories of 2023 still fresh for some, but while their play had been well-structured, with solid defence on their line, they had wasted some opportunities.

“We probably left 20 or 30 points out there, but it was good to get on to the field and go through our processes.”

Josh Eden-Whaitiri celebrated his 50th game for the club with a strong performance.

Pirate have welcomed the man who kicked the winning points of last year’s final for Napier Tech, Sheridan Rangihuna, into the fold this year as player-coach. But even with his influence, they were well behind before a second-half fightback.

Tries to Luke Russell, Al Momoisea and the final try of the game to Andrew Tauatevalu weren’t enough to give them a bonus point as they head to next week in need of a win at home against Dannevirke-based Aotea.

Taradale will play bottom-placed Clive, who were thrashed 71-15 by MAC.

In other results, Napier Tech were given a good scare by CHB before walking away with all five points from a 34-27 home win, Havelock North tipped over Napier Old Boys Marist 24-12, and Hastings Rugby and Sports showed they could be a force in 2024 with a 55-22 dismantling of Aotea.

Nash Cup Hawke’s Bay club rugby results round one, 2024

HRS: 55 Tries: Isaac Hinton, Dylan Panghal (4), Oscar Sowman, Kyan Lowe, Jordan Thompson-Dunn, Dennis Tapusoa Conversions: Koby Deacon (5) Aotea: 22 Tries: Samuel Jones, Epeli Wacia, Gene Ropoama, Rangi Chase Conversion: Hoera Stephenson

Havelock North: 24 Tries: Epeli Tanadroga, William Underwood, Alex Philip, Cooper Flanders Conversions: Trent Hape (2) NOBM: 12 Tries: Tuli Faleiva, Ricky Hayes Conversion: Jonty Stewart

TRSC: 36 Tries: Flynn Allen (3), Izaiah Tuliau (2), Thomas Eden Conversions: Izaiah Tuliau (3) Pirate: 19 Tries: Luke Russell, Al Momoisea, Andrew Tauatevalu Conversions: Sheridan Rangihuna (2)

NTOB: 34 Tries: Pevelise Faumuina, Bethel Luotele Malasia (2), Kianu Kereru-Symes (2), Tim Farrell Conversion: Bethel Luotele Malasia (2) CHB: 27 Tries: Kaliova Mocetadra, Tui Kuru (2), George Macpherson Conversion: Jordan Soli (2) Penalty: Jordan Soli

MAC: 71 Tries: Zedakiah Te Rongonui Kingi Awa, Elia Bari, Lorosio Yabakidrau, Meni Manase, John Ika (3), Arama Kite, Damarus Hokianga, Jayrome Mcgoon Conversions: Zedakiah Te Rongonui, Elia Bari, Benidito Vakaruru (7) Penalty: Benidito Vakaruru Clive: 15 Tries: Jayden Falcon, Aminiasi Koroi Conversion: Jayden Falcon Penalty: Jayden Falcon