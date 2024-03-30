Adam Blake's surge for Havelock was met with a swarm of Central defenders. Photo / Paul Taylor

Havelock made it two from two following a strong 41-25 win over Central at the weekend.

The round-two clash of Nash Cup club footy over the Easter weekend resulted in a statement away win for the villagers.

A club spokesperson for the Havelock North club said Will Cole was dangerous with the ball, kicking seven out of eight shots at goal and scoring a try of his own.

“Any time you play Central, you know you have to go 80 - there’s no quit in that team. [I’m] proud of our boys and the way the dug deep to finish that game. The impact off the bench from the likes of Jesse Paewai and Kaihau Pasikala was invaluable today.”

He said there was still plenty to improve on, “but it’s good to get two wins away from home”.

Club stalwart Gareth Evans was also “awesome at lineout time” and “explosive in spurts”.

Kali Mocetadra was dynamic on attack, as was Drew Tauatevalu, who scored two tries with two try assists, made multiple line breaks and was solid on defence.

Kaliova Mocetadra makes a strong hit on Havelock ball carrier Jesse Paewai. Photo / Paul Taylor

Meanwhile, the Taradale Maroons were successful in retaining the Hollyman-Willis Trophy over a young, rebuilding Clive team with an emphatic 98-0 away win at Farndon Park.

Taradale prop William Fonohema scored a hat-trick and Dylan Gallien, playing at both hooker and loose forward, also scored a hat-trick and was “outstanding” in his 80- minute effort. The Maroons debuted three players, including Peyton Kemp, who scored two tries at fullback.

Nash Cup Hawke’s Bay 2024 round two results

Pirate: 61 Tries: Hugh Taylor, Charles Nash, Jarryd Broughton, Phillip King, Michael Appert (2), Andrew Tauatevalu (2), Sean Morrison Conversions: Sheridan Rangihuna (8). Aotea: 10 Try: Epeli Wacia Conversion: Hoera Stephenson Penalty: Hoera Stephenson.

TRSC: 98 Tries: Peyton Kemp (2), Hunter Morrison, William Fonohema (3), Dylan Gallien (3), Iakopo Petelo Mapu (4), Majella Tufuga, Angelo Mufana, Flynn Allen. Conversions: Izaiah Tuliau (4), Henry Williams (2), Carlos Kemp (3).

Clive: 0.

NOBM: 65 Tries: Kere Penitito (3), Johnny Faleiva (2), Sunia Ragede (2), Te Rima Whenuaroa, Dylan Homan, Pouvi Fatialofa, Kade Manuel-Green. Conversions: Jonty Stewart (5). MAC: 14 Tries: Meni Manase, Elia Bari. Conversions: Benidito Vakaruru (2).

Havelock North: 41 Tries: Michael Vuicakau, Will Cole, Jesse Paewai (2), William Underwood. Conversions: Will Cole (5). Penalties: Will Cole (2).

CHB: 25 Tries: Benjamin Parsons, Sam Cavanagh (2), Semi Vodosese. Conversion: Jordan Soli. Penalty: Jordan Soli

HRS: 32 Tries: Penalty try, Oscar Sowman (2), Oliver Murch. Conversions: Koby Deacon (2). Penalties: Koby Deacon (2)

NTOB: 29 Tries: Manaaki Aranui, Tamati Samuels (2), Kianu Kereru-Symes, Nathaniel Hauiti. Conversion: Bogi Kikau (2).