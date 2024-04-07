Hawke’s Bay bus driver’s narrow escape after rock thrown through window

A rock came through the front window of a Tranzit bus full of schoolkids in Hawke's Bay, narrowly missing the driver.

A Hawke’s Bay bus driver says he was “fortunate” to have had a narrow escape when a rock was thrown through the windscreen and he was “showered with glass”.

In a post on Facebook, Tranzit NZ bus driver Kevin Bishop said he was driving along Willowbank Ave towards Meeanee on about 3.50pm on Friday with students from Napier Girls’ High and Napier Boys’ High.

After passing an intersection and just as an oncoming car passed, Bishop said there were no other cars on the road ahead or behind, there was an “explosion of glass and a horrendous sound like a gunshot.

“A 1.1kg rock came through windscreen. It passed my head by centimetres and landed in the lap of a boy two-thirds of the way down the coach.

“I didn’t know it was a rock [all I saw was a flash of black whizz passed my head] until we’d stopped and he came forward with the rock. Those of us at the front were showered with glass.”

Bishop said it was “fortunate” the rock did not hit him or anyone else.

“The rock was travelling at a great speed. It certainly wasn’t flicked up off the road and it didn’t come from outer space.”

Bishop said Tranzit dealt with the matter quickly and another coach was provided immediately and those on the bus got home without much delay.

Tranzit was contacted for comment on Sunday morning.

Senior Sergeant Kevin Stewart said inquiries into the incident were continuing.

“While we understand there may have been no malicious intent, it is very lucky that no one was hurt, as there could have been incredibly serious consequences,” Stewart said.

“Police are conducting inquiries to identify and locate those involved, and what occurred.”

A police investigation into the incident is under way.

Anyone with information that may assist Police was asked to contact Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update report’ and referencing file number: 240406/6764.