Hawke's Bay Argentinian Andrea Pucheta-Razos chats to Hawke's Bay Today ahead of this weekends Rugby World Cup knockout match against New Zealand.

Argentines living in the region have put the round ball aside, for now.

The oval-shaped ball is now the focus of the South American nation, as fans who dwell here claim their goal is to lift the Rugby World Cup trophy.

To do so, Argentina will first need to topple New Zealand’s own All Blacks in the semifinals on Saturday, which will split loyalties for some families.

Andrea Pucheta-Razos, an Argentine living in Hawke’s Bay, said she has been a rugby fan for 30 years.

“We are watching at home because it is early in the morning, and I am going to watch at home with the rest of my Kiwi family,” Pucheta-Razos said.

“My loyalty is with Argentina of course, 100 per cent.”

She and her compatriots have faith in their national team to not only beat the All Blacks but win the entire event.

“Yes!! Vamos Los Pumas!!”

The challenge seems almost insurmountable. Los Pumas have won twice and drawn once in 36 meetings with the All Blacks, who are also coming off an impressive win in the quarter-finals against former world number one Ireland.

But the New Zealand side have fallen before to an underdog team in the semifinals just last World Cup and Los Pumas proved they could make the mighty All Blacks bleed just last year in Christchurch.

Argentina’s historic first win against the All Blacks before that came during the 2020 Tri-Nations.

No matter what happens come Saturday, it is doubtful that rugby will topple football as the leading passion of current World Cup champions Argentina.

When asked if they preferred football or rugby, the group of Argentines raised a quick chorus of “football” with some laughter.

“We support the Pumas, but always football first,” Pucheta-Razos said.

* Kick-off for the semifinal between the All Blacks and Argentina begins on Saturday, October 21 at 8am NZST.