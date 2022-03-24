MetService National weather: March 25th - 26th

Warnings and closures remain the theme of the day for Hawke's Bay motorists with Wairoa remaining cut off from the south by slips and flooding for the third day.

"Please avoid the (SH2) area or delay your journey if possible. Due to flooding and slips, the road is now closed. No detour is available," Waka Kotahi NZTA's website says.

The agency said the closure with more heavy rain forecast, is likely to continue until at least Friday night.

Over the next week, National weather agency MetService is not forecasting sunshine in the region until Thursday, with heavy rain looming again on Sunday and Monday.

On Friday, MetService is forecasting periods of heavy rain bringing a "further" 90-130mm of rain.

Friday's rain is expected to be heaviest between 7am and 10am, before easing off.

Southwesterly gusts of about 30km are expected throughout the day.

Wairoa is likely to cop the worst of the day's bad weather, with a heavy rain warning in effect for Hawke's Bay, with an extra 30mm expected in northern areas.

A strong wind watch is also in place from 3pm on Friday when severe gales are expected in exposed places on the coast, including Wairoa.

Rainfall since Wednesday morning has been more than 200mm in some places and commonly exceeded 130mm throughout Hawke's Bay – considerably more and over a wider area than forecast by national weather agency MetService

On Friday morning, a Waka Kotahi 'area warning' was also in place for the section of the Napier-Taupo highway, from SH5 Napier to Waipunga.

''Due to forecast severe weather, road users can expect surface flooding, slips, heavy rain and uneven road surface in the area. Take extra care.''

SH 38 at Frasertown, at the intersection Pakowhai Road, was also closed overnight.

As of 9.30pm on Thursday, the closure came with the warning "No detour available. Avoid the area or delay your journey if possible. Please note that Awamate Road is also closed."

Meanwhile, Hawke's Bay Civil Defence is urging peoplewho live near the water, to keep an eye on forecasts and warnings.

"If you are close to a river, stream, drain or other type of waterway – particularly if you live in Central Hawke's Bay and areas north of Napier – Eskdale, Tutira, and Wairoa – please keep up-to-date with the forecasts and be prepared to evacuate.

"Keep your emergency grab bag near.

"While the forecast is not as bad as it was (Wednesday), things can change quickly.

If you feel you, your family and/or your property are at risk, leave immediately and contact emergency services on 111."