United States-based Hawke’s Bay runner George Beamish will run the 1500 metres at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Scotland next month.

With personal bests at the distance of 3m 36.81s indoors and 3m 36.53s outdoors, he is one of a team of eight confirmed on Thursday to compete for New Zealand at the championships in Glasgow on March 1-4.

His selection comes amid record-breaking success, including a New Zealand-best 8m 5.73s two miles (just over 3200 metres), despite miscounting the laps and having to put in an extra effort over the last lap.

Last month he ran a New Zealand record 5000m, and last year a record in the 3000m steeplechase, which he is expecting to run at the Olympic Games in Paris later in the year.

Beamish is quoted by Athletics New Zealand as saying: “I’m pleased with my current form and excited to put myself on the line against the global elite. While the steeplechase is my main priority, I know that only running as quickly as possible on the flat will allow me to fulfil my potential over the barriers, and Glasgow will represent a great opportunity to test my speed.”