The Hawke’s Bay Art Guide Exhibition at Creative Arts Napier finishes in two days.

Looking for some inspiration or simply some time out of your busy schedule?

Here’s an idea. Grab a copy of the 2023 Hawke’s Bay Art Guide and start exploring the region’s vibrant creative community.

The guide is a collaboration between Arts Inc. Heretaunga and Creative Arts Napier and aims to promote and celebrate the region’s incredible artists and inspire individuals to embark on their own art adventures.

This year, the focus of the Hawke’s Bay Art Guide is to foster a greater appreciation for the arts within the community. Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to visit the studios of well-established high-profile artists or emerging new talent, and take a self-guided walking tour of public artworks across the region.

“Our goal is to make art accessible to all of those in Hawke’s Bay,” says Pitsch Leiser, community arts development manager, Arts Inc. Heretaunga.

“We’re encouraging everyone in the community to consider what art means for them, as they come across loved and new artists and artworks featured in the guide and exhibition.

The 2023 Hawke’s Bay Art Guide . Photo / Supplied

“We’re taking steps to put more art in front of more people, and have worked with our partners Hastings District Council and Napier City Council to showcase public artworks in an easy-to-read format, to highlight the significance of art in public spaces and its role in embracing the artistic diversity of a community,” Leiser said.

New coordinators Putaanga Waitoa from Creative Arts Napier and Sonia Chrystall from Arts Inc Heretaunga identified the need for the art guide to reflect Hawke’s Bay’s rich and diverse visual arts community and in doing so have welcomed more than 30 new creatives and businesses to the guide.

The Hastings and Napier i-Sites will showcase selected artists throughout the year.

You can pick up your copy of the 2023 Hawke’s Bay Art Guide from the Hastings Community Art Centre, Creative Arts Napier, i-Sites, the Hawke’s Bay Airport, or local hospitality venues.

Or visit hcps://www.hawkesbayartguide.co.nz/ to view the guide online.

