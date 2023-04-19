Smart licence-plate recognition technology will replace tickets at Hawke's Bay Airport.

Lost or wet tickets will be a thing of the past as ticketless parking hits Hawke’s Bay Airport.

Rob Stratford, CEO Hawke’s Bay Airport, said smart licence plate recognition technology will drive the new system, which he said will be “easy to use” and offer a “significantly better experience for visitors and travellers” when it comes in on April 26.

“Under the new system, it will be easier and quicker to enter and exit the carpark. The smart system captures licence plate details on entry, raising the barrier arm automatically - and there will be no more lost-ticket fees either.

“On departure, customers enter their car licence plate details at the payment machines, which then calculate the fee. Payment options include cash or card at the payment machines, and payWave at the exits.

“The only thing that carpark users need to remember is their licence plate to pay, everything else is taken care of.”

He said licence plate parking systems were becoming commonplace throughout New Zealand. Locally, users of Napier and Hastings city parking will be familiar with the public licence plate parking machines now in use.

The airport will support the introduction with an extended public information campaign across local newspapers, radio, social media and signage at the airport. The airport’s ambassador volunteers will also be on hand to assist people if required.

“We realise that coming to the airport is not a weekly task for most people in our region, so we will make sure that as many people as possible are aware of the change.

“With the new system barrier arms will rise automatically at entry and exit points which will reduce queues. And no longer will drivers have to extend an arm in the pouring rain to collect or insert a ticket. It’s a win-win.”

Stratford said current parking fees will remain the same: less than 15 minutes is free, the first 30 minutes are $3, the first hour is $5 and long-term rates are unchanged.



