New owner Grant Brunskill behind the bar at the Rose & Shamrock pub in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Three days after St Patrick’s Day, a long-time puller-of-pints at Havelock North’s Rose & Shamrock is its new owner.

It’s the first time in 25 years that the iconic Havelock North tavern has changed hands, with publicans Peter and Nanette Mair deciding to sell the business to their employee of 14 years, Grant Brunskill.

Brunskill officially took the reins today and said he had no plans to “reinvent the wheel” at the popular watering hole and eatery.

That comes as a relief for loyal customers, such as Simon and Belinda Taylor who drive three hours from Marton once a month to enjoy the pub’s traditional tripe and onion dish - which they can’t find anywhere else.

Brunskill said he would keep pouring beer behind the bar and mixing with customers.

“It is a successful business - it is not a business on its knees by any stretch - so you don’t have to do a heck of a lot,” he said, in terms of changing things.

“There will be a few tweaks but certainly not to start with.

“I’m just excited about the opportunity and thankful for the opportunity - that we’ve been given the chance to have a go and run with it.

“I get on pretty well with everyone that is here.”

After working in pubs around Europe, he took a job as a manager at the pub 14 years ago.

Rose & Shamrock's new owner Grant Brunskill (left) with former owner Peter Mair. Photo / Warren Buckland

Over the years, he spoke to the Mairs about one day buying it off them when they were ready.

“I love it. It’s great.”

Peter Mair said after reaching the quarter-century mark he knew it was time to sell.

Peter and Nanette Mair will remain as the landlord and own the building.

The former owner said there had been a lot of ups and downs over the 25 years owning and running the pub, including the most challenging period over the Covid pandemic.

The Rose & Shamrock is a well-known watering hole in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

The best part had been getting to know the staff and customers.

“We have regulars that we met on our first night here in 1998 who still come here.”

He was pleased it was being taken over by someone who was “not going to change it completely” and “p**s off all the locals”.

Peter Mair said he would still head down on Sundays to enjoy a Coopers beer - one of 30 on tap. The pub was first opened in 1996.

