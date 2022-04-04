The trial is before Judge Bridget Mackintosh. Photo / NZME

An elderly Havelock North man suffered a fractured skull and a brain bleed after he was dragged out of bed and bashed with a hammer by one of two men who stole his guns, a court has been told.

One of the attackers has not been identified. The Crown alleges that the other one was Earl Stratham Campbell, 36, the Napier District Court was told on Monday.

Campbell faces charges of aggravated robbery causing grievous bodily harm, committing burglary with a weapon and five counts of unlawfully possessing firearms.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has elected to defend himself, without a lawyer, at a jury trial which is set down for five days.

The victim described the attack via video link to the court from a witness room on Monday.

Craig Person, now 72, said he was dragged out of bed between 9.30pm and 10pm on January 29, 2021.

"I was hit once, a real good one, and that did most of the damage," he said.

The attacker demanded money and the keys to his gun safe, which was bolted to the wall in a wardrobe in a spare bedroom.

"I told him I haven't got any money, I'm a pensioner," Person said.

He said his attacker said that if he did not give him the keys to the gun safe, "he was going to finish me off".

Earlier, the court heard that police used roadside camera images to track the movements of a white van across Hawke's Bay before and after the attack.

A white van had been seen at the man's house at the time he was attacked.

Crown prosecutor Clayton Walker said police used cellphone data to link the van's movements to those of a phone found at a sleepout occupied by Campbell.

Walker said that two people broke into the man's house when he was in bed.

"The issue for you is whether Mr Campbell was one of those two people," Walker said.

Walker said that five firearms, three air guns and ammunition were stolen. In evidence, Person said that no ammunition was taken.

Walker said the victim's cousin, who lived next door, came out onto his verandah after hearing a dog barking. He saw a white 1980s or 1990s Toyota Hiace van in the victim's driveway. He saw it reverse out of the driveway and drive off.

He then saw his injured and bleeding cousin making his way out of the house and took him to hospital.

Walker said that the victim had said one of his attackers was wearing a white hard hat and a yellow fluorescent vest, while the other was wearing a dark jacket.

Walker said police started trawling through CCTV footage from Havelock North looking for sightings of white vans.

A white van was seen going through the village before the attack. The driver was wearing a yellow fluorescent vest and the passenger wearing a darkish top or jacket.

The police could see the registration number on the van, NEL 821.

They were able to establish that it was owned by Campbell's aunt, but had been owned by Campbell himself some months earlier.

Campbell made a brief opening statement in which he said there would be a "number of issues, and I will be giving an explanation for those issues as they arise".

He said he intended to advance his defence to say that the police investigation clearly showed the involvement of another person.

The trial is continuing.