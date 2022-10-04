'Have the courage': Family plea to those who know who killed Ariki Rigby

Ariki Rigby would have turned 19 on Saturday.

But instead of her loved ones celebrating with her, they braved pouring rain and gathered at a makeshift memorial for the slain teen; placing flowers, balloons, cards and other items at the spot where her body was found in a burned-out car in a rural Hawke's Bay carpark a month ago.

The last contact Ariki had with her family was an August 23 text to her sister. A car containing her body was then driven to the River Road Recreational Reserve between 10pm on September 2 and 7am on September 3, before being torched.

As police continue to piece together the events leading up to Ariki's death, cousin Michael Ngahuka has spoken of the growing anger among family members.

The Flaxmere-based pastor has made an impassioned plea for anyone who knows the identity of those who are responsible to be brave enough to speak out.

"We do want justice for our girl . . . we want justice for Ariki," Ngahuka told the Herald.

"If you do know anything, please come forward. Somebody does know something.

Ariki Rigby is remembered as someone who was full of life and not afraid of challenges by her family. Photo / Supplied

"And if you are friends or family of the person or people [who killed Rigby], just have the courage to come forward."

As well as Rigby's body being burned in the dumped car, the dog walker who realised the remains in it were human has previously told the Herald that she had multiple bone breaks and fractures.

Growing anger in the family about what happened to Rigby and that those who killed her remain at large includes posts to social media from gang-affiliated relatives asking anyone with information about what happened to her – or her whereabouts in late August - to contact them. The posts say that information would not be passed on to police.

Another post from a relative who was a gang associate said they were on a mission to find the truth and then "do what needs to be done".

Ariki Rigby's cousin Michael Ngahuka has urged anyone with information over who killed her to "have courage" and share the information with authorities. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ngahuka urges anyone with information to contact New Zealand Police or Crimestoppers but said as the days passed, for many in the family feelings of anger had risen.

"When this whole thing happened there was sad and angry [within the family] from the start," he said.

"The family definitely are angry . . . emotions are high. There are many different feelings; anger, resentment, remorse and love . . . it is like a rainbow of expressions.

"If you can imagine with mourning, where we are now is 'Okay, we have buried Ariki, our girl, and now we want to get closure'."

Loved ones are pro-actively seeking information from the community via flyers distributed around Hastings and Flaxmere.

Family of slain teen Ariki Rigby have distributed flyers around Hastings and Flaxmere with asking for any information about her killing to be passed on. Photo / Neil Reid

The A4 flyers feature two photos of Ariki, with the message: "Any information on Ariki Rigby's death would be much appreciated.

"Family want, and deserve closure. We won't rest until we do. We'll find out who did this to our girl. You didn't deserve this!"

The flyers include Crimestoppers' tip line where anonymous tips can be made.

Numerous shopkeepers have placed them on doors, walls and on the till counters of their businesses.

A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that any information it received would "be treated in strict confidence".

Ngahuka said the flyers were some of Ariki's cousins' way of "doing their part".

"We are just doing everything that we can to get the word out there," Ngahuka said.

He and other family members were also backing a $1000 reward offered by a British woman for any information that might lead to a prosecution.

"I think that is great. Any help is help, as long as it is helpful. We want justice," Ngahuka said.

A balloon at the spot where Ariki Rigby's body was found with the message "Justice 4 Ariki". Photo / Neil Reid

Detectives working on the homicide investigation met members of Ariki's family last week.

Police have not shared much information publicly over the past two weeks, repeating the message that they were making "good progress" in their investigation.

They say they are still working through a large amount of information and piecing together the events leading up to Ariki's death.

Detective Inspector Dave De Lange says the focus is on "holding the person or persons responsible for Ariki's death to account".



"We continue to encourage anyone with information to come forward and thank those that have already."

More than 700 people attended Ariki Rigby's funeral in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park has previously confirmed part of the investigation will be to review officers' initial response to the discovery of the torched car.

Police were first alerted to the burned car on the morning of September 3.

Officers who attended didn't realise the remains in the car were human, believing they were from a sheep.

It wasn't for a further two days that police realised that the body inside the car was human.

They were called back to the scene on the morning of September 5 by dog walker Kevin Monrad who, after inspecting the torched chassis of the car – which was set to be taken to a wreckers yard – told the Herald it was obvious the remains were human.

Police officers scour the area near where the torched car containing Ariki Rigby's was found in a rural carpark. Photo / Neil Reid

That included the fact that the body had shoulder-length hair and was wearing a silver necklace.

Monrad said the body was lying "face down behind the driver's seat".

He said it was clear that she had multiple bone fractures consistent with someone who had been badly "beaten".

After the Herald's story, Park said the condition of the vehicle and debris from the fire meant staff did not immediately identify the human remains.

The River Road Recreation Reserve is a popular area for cyclists and people walking dogs, providing access to the Tukituki River and adjacent cycleways.

But it also was the scene of anti-social behaviour, one local told the Herald.

In the days after the homicide investigation had begun, local winemaker Dr Morton Osborne, a former clinical psychologist, said he had told police officers involved in a ground search around the car park there had been "unusual car activity" around the car park over the previous few weeks.

The Herald revealed last month that Rigby had been looking to move to Brisbane to start a new life.

The reserve where Ariki Rigby's body was torched in a car is a popular destination for dog walkers, hikers and cyclists. Photo / Neil Reid

Brisbane-based cousin Juliana Fitzgerald opened up about Rigby's life, how members of her family couldn't rest until those responsible were caught and also spoke of her own intense anger towards whoever killed her.

Fitzgerald also revealed her much-loved younger cousin had been talking about relocating to live with her family.

"We were planning on getting her a passport. She was going to live with me . . . she was going to start her new life and live with my family.

"I know that she was bounced [around] different houses. She didn't really have a stable childhood.

"She was naughty a little bit . . . she was just young and didn't have any stability. That is why she reached out to me and I was hoping to help her out."

Rigby was raised in the Hawke's Bay, and returned there after studying at Whanganui Girls' College. In the months leading up to her death, she had moved to Auckland, where her mum lives.

Ariki also proudly posted online about how she was working on music for what she hoped would be her debut album.

Pastor Mike Ngahuka takes a prayer session with a group of motorcyclists before they escort Ariki Rigby's body to her funeral. Photo / Warren Buckland

"She seemed really happy," Fitzgerald said. "I was very proud of her. I remember her smile, her being so beautiful . . . she was just so bubbly."

Ngahuka described Ariki as one of his "baby cousins".

While there was a big age difference between the pair, he said he still had a lot to do with her especially around two years ago when she took part in some of his church youth initiatives.

"She's energetic, full of life, full throttle, 100 per cent," Ngahuka said.

"It's sad because really she was just starting out on life. She was 18 and the whole world was her oyster. She was full of life and not afraid to do anything. She would give anything a go."

Ngahuka said in many instances, family links around Ariki had been "tighter and stronger than ever" since her death.

In their time of immense grief, they had also been moved by the groundswell of support and care they had received from the Hawke's Bay community and from right around the country.

Police say they are making good progress in the homicide investigation and are also reviewing their initial response after being alerted to the burnt out car. Photo / Neil Reid

"It means a lot," he said. "I know initially our family weren't expecting that . . . [it's] not that you look out for that sort of support.

"But we are hugely appreciative of the huge extension of our family, which is all of New Zealand. They are sharing their condolences with their messaging and encouraging family members.

"It is a good thing for our hearts to know that we are supported out there. All I can say is thank you . . . for being a good neighbour."



• Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220905/1265. Information could also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.