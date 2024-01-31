Halle Evans and Bryn Evans are moving their family to Wellington for Bryn's coaching role with the Hurricanes.

The popular Hawke’s Bay cafe where your brunch could be served up by a former All Black is closing.

The owners of eatery Brother, Halle and Bryn Evans, announced on Thursday the Havelock North establishment will close on February 25.

One-test All Black Bryn, the brother of fellow All Black Gareth Evans, is in Wellington taking on a lineout and kickoff coaching role with the Hurricanes this Super Rugby season.

Halle said the pair had a bittersweet realisation over summer that “we simply cannot be in two places at once”.

Brother was the Evans’ first foray into hospitality and became a fast staple of the Havelock North food scene.

While Brother plans to close its doors, Halle said Village Vineyards, operated by winemaker Rhys Evans, is open for business as usual.

The winery remains in full swing and will continue to offer exceptional wine for purchase on its website, www.villagevineyards.co.nz. Bookings for tastings are also available online.