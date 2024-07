Mahe Drysdale ahead in Tauranga Mayor race. Trump to hold rally after assassination attempt. Peters calls for stability in New Caledonia. Video | NZ Herald

Police and the family of a 12-year-old girl missing in Christchurch for 10 days are concerned for her welfare.

Natasha was last seen in the Devon St, Sydenham area on Thursday, July 11.

A police spokesperson said Natasha has shoulder length and two nose piercings. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, black track pants and Nike shoes.