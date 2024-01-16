Golriz Ghahraman faces a third shoplifting allegation, school’s radical 40-thousand-dollar gamble to fix attendance and why public transport prices in Auckland are getting hiked in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

Police and the family of a 12-year-old girl are concerned after she was last seen nearly a week ago at her West Auckland home.

Kassius was reported missing by her family after she left her Glendene home on January 10.

Enquiries have been ongoing to locate her since and police are now asking the public to assist them in their search.

“Police and her family are concerned for Kassius given her age and want to see her return home safely,” a police spokesperson said.

Police believe Kassius may be in the Sunnyvale or New Lynn areas. Photo / NZ Police

Police believe Kassius may be in the Sunnyvale or New Lynn areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 quoting the file number 240112/2845.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.