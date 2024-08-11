Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Have you seen Kaizer? Police, family fear for boy, 5, missing in Gisborne

NZ Herald
Quick Read
5-year-old Kaizer has been missing since about 2.15pm in Gisborne. Photo / NZ Police

5-year-old Kaizer has been missing since about 2.15pm in Gisborne. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for sightings of a 5-year-old boy reported missing from a residential address in Gisborne today.

Kaizer is believed to have gone missing about 2.15pm in Tiniroto.

“He was wearing a green Hunting and Fishing long-sleeve top, a nappy, no shoes, and may be wearing black pants with skeleton bones at the front,” police said in a plea for information on social media.

Anyone who has seen Kaizer or anyone with information that may assist in locating him is asked to contact police on 111, referencing the event number P059617641.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Kaizer was wearing a green Hunting and Fishing long-sleeve top, a nappy, no shoes, and may be wearing black pants with skeleton bones at the front. Photo / NZ Police
Kaizer was wearing a green Hunting and Fishing long-sleeve top, a nappy, no shoes, and may be wearing black pants with skeleton bones at the front. Photo / NZ Police



Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand