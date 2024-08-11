5-year-old Kaizer has been missing since about 2.15pm in Gisborne. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for sightings of a 5-year-old boy reported missing from a residential address in Gisborne today.

Kaizer is believed to have gone missing about 2.15pm in Tiniroto.

“He was wearing a green Hunting and Fishing long-sleeve top, a nappy, no shoes, and may be wearing black pants with skeleton bones at the front,” police said in a plea for information on social media.

Anyone who has seen Kaizer or anyone with information that may assist in locating him is asked to contact police on 111, referencing the event number P059617641.