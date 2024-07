In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, Wellington rugby club's liquor licence challenge, trackless trams and France's uncertain political landscape. Video / NZ Herald

Police and the family of 76-year-old man reported missing this morning have concerns for his wellbeing.

Hung Lau was last seen at around walking along Picton St in Howick about 11am.

“Police believe he could be anywhere in the Auckland region, as he is known to catch buses and travel long distances,” police said.

Police and Hung’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating him.