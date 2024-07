Hazel, 17, and Olivia, 13, have been reported missing and their families have concerns for their safety. Photo / Police

Hazel, 17, and Olivia, 13, have been reported missing and their families have concerns for their safety. Photo / Police

Waikato Police are appealing for sightings of two teenage girls who have been missing for nearly 24 hours.

Hazel, 17, and Olivia, 13, have been reported missing and their families have concerns for their safety. Photo / Police

Hazel, 17, and Olivia, 13, were last seen in the Hamilton central area around 3pm yesterday.

A police spokesperson said both girls were believed to be wearing black pants and a white hoody and may have been at the Hamilton Transport Centre yesterday afternoon.