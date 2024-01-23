Police investigate a car park scam during Foo Fighters concert, co-ordinated treatment strategy for long Covid and leaked report shows links to avoidable deaths. Video / 1News / NZHerald

Police and the family of a 93-year-old woman reported missing from Auckland’s Narrow Neck this morning have concerns for her safety.

Fay Magnus was last seen leaving her residence in the suburb on Auckland’s North Shore earlier today wearing a white shirt, black cardigan, brown long pants, and brown shoes.

Police are seeking the public's help to locate 93-year-old Fay Magnus who was last seen leaving her home on Auckland's North Shore this morning. Photo/ NZ Police

She was also carrying a bag over her shoulder and uses a black walking stick.

“Police ask the public across Tämaki Makaurau to please let us know if you have any information on her whereabouts,” police said.

Anyone who has seen Fay is asked to contact police on its 105 phone service referencing job number P057530819.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



