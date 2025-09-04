His family and friends have not heard from him since.

“It’s not like Aydan to be out of contact this long, and we know they’re increasingly worried as time goes by,” Carter said.

“Over the past few weeks, Police have followed up on numerous leads and worked through any information provided by the public.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Aydan who has been missing since August 17.

“We’re grateful to everyone who has shared information so far, but sadly we still have not been able to locate Aydan.”

Carter said police are considering the possibility that Aydan may have parked up in a rural or bush area. He appealed to those in the wider Waikato/Bay of Plenty region for any sightings of him or his vehicle.

“Maybe you’ve gone hunting and seen a vehicle parked up and not thought much of it, and then returned another time and it’s still there.

“We’re looking for anything out of the ordinary like that.

“If you have noticed a Grey Mazda ute somewhere across the region and think something might not be quite right, we would like to hear from you.”

If you have any information, the police are asking people to contact 105, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 250819/5160.