Hauraki District Council's recycling contractor Waste Management has issued an apology to residents over missed or delayed pickups. Photo / Bevan Conley

A new kerbside collection service in the Hauraki District has had teething problems, with delays and missed pick-ups, leading to a contractor taking the extraordinary step of issuing an apology to residents.

The Hauraki District Council has overhauled its sanitation programme, implementing new rubbish and recycling services that include weekly food scraps collection and the issuing of general rubbish wheelie bins to replace pre-paid yellow bags.

The council advised residents they would use four bins for household refuse - but not all at once.

New 140-litre wheelie bins are for landfill and general rubbish, currently-in-use recycling wheelie bins and glass recycling crates are joined by new food scraps bin, a kitchen caddy designed to house fruit and vegetable peelings, egg shells and rice, aiding in the minimisation of greenhouse gases.

Collections alternate between a Para (Rubbish) week and a Hangarua (Recycling) week.

Para Kai (Food Scraps) will be collected every week.

One of the new Hauraki District Council rubbish bins. Photo / Hauraki District Council

The council’s Facebook page was littered with comments over the past week from residents concerned pickups of both food recycling bins and recycling had been missed at their addresses.

Will they be emptying the recycling bin they forgot this week? said one poster, while another who said “Recycling not collected again yesterday!” alluded to an ongoing issue.

One commenter levelled the accusation that their food scrap bin had not been picked up “In the last 2 weeks”, adding “Is this a joke?”

One person pointed the finger directly at the council saying, “This whole collection thing is so amusing and confusing - although I guess not for the council.”

Some in the region have also complained about bins arriving without bin clips, making them subject to wind flipping the lid off and causing a mess.

A statement released today by the council addressed residents’ concerns:

“The start of our new kerbside collection service has not gone as smoothly as expected and our contractor Waste Management has written a letter of apology to share with you. They appreciate that after such a build-up of anticipation, it’s been a bit frustrating for all. Please have a read of their sincere apologies and explanation for what has happened.”

They then shared the apology from Waste Management:

“Thank you for your support over the past month.

“Unfortunately, the contract startup has not gone as planned. We’re very disappointed that we have not been able to deliver the expected level of service from the outset.

“We know this has caused upset in the community and for this, we offer our sincerest apologies. Our new team, bins and systems are in place, but you may have noticed some of our collections are running behind schedule.

“This is because we have designed and commissioned new trucks to pick up your food waste and glass recycling at the same time. It’s a NZ-first innovation which means fewer trucks on the road, less carbon emissions and a healthier environment.

“Unfortunately, there has been a holdup with our truck supplier which means we don’t currently have all the collection vehicles we need. The full consignment of trucks is scheduled to be delivered over the next few weeks, meaning we’ll soon be collecting all your waste and recycling on time, every time.

“For now, if your collections are running behind schedule, please leave your bin out for collection the next day.

“The team wants to thank you for your patience, understanding and continuing support of our drivers. It means a lot to us and we look forward to providing the community a good service as we move forward.”

The council advised anyone who needed assistance with getting their bin picked up to phone them on 0800 734 834 or put in an online service request via https://my.hauraki-dc.govt.nz/do-it-online/problems-requests-submissions/service-request

Further information concerning rubbish and recycling pick-up days can be found at:

https://www.hauraki-dc.govt.nz/rubbish-recycling/changes-rubbish-recycling-service/collection-days.





