Hauraki District Council voted to introduce Māori Wards in October 2023.

Hauraki District Council has changed direction on a proposal to reduce the number of councillors for the 2025 local government elections.

In April, the council voted to reduce the number of councillors per ward by one, bringing the total number of councillors to 12 plus the mayor.

The community was then invited to give feedback on this, with the majority opposing the move. Having considered the public submissions, the council now amended its initial proposal.

Under the latest proposal, there would now be four councillors in the Plains ward, three in the Paeroa ward, four in the Waihī ward and two Māori ward councillors, bringing the total number of elected members for Hauraki up to 13 councillors plus the mayor.

Hauraki Mayor Toby Adams said the council had unanimously voted to amend the proposal after a majority of public submissions supported retaining the current number of councillors in the Plains ward.