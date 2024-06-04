Those present at the citizenship ceremony. (Back row, from left): Christopher John Williams, Kent Norman Thompson, Ramon Luis Vitoria, Michael Christian Emich, Manish Harishbhai Patel, Lynsey Dawn Rae, Alfred Christopher, Jason Christopher Collins and Collins Dean Collins. (Middle row, from left): Jeffrey Stewart Howells, Isabella Howells, Gail Patricia Howells, Grace Howells, Eka Wulandari Tjong, Caroldean Lamprecht-Collins, Ika Nurzanah Twigley, Carolyn Ruth Runciman, Tyrone Le Roux and Hauraki Mayor Toby Adams. (Front): Calilue Bezuidenhout.

The Hauraki district welcomed 19 new Kiwi citizens at its recent citizenship ceremony.

Hauraki District Council Mayor Toby Adams hosted the group at a council meeting on May 29 in Paeroa.

They were greeted with waiata by Hauraki District Council staff before each person took an affirmation or oath of allegiance.

Each new citizen also received a small native tree from the council.

Adams said while the ceremony was simple, it was important for the new Kiwis.

“It’s a really special time in the council chambers as we get to hear some of the different stories of how people ended up in New Zealand and why they chose to make the Hauraki District their home, so we put a lot of effort into making the occasion a memorable one for them,” he said.

The new citizens had come from as far as Malaysia, South Africa and the United Kingdom, Adams said.

“It is a huge privilege and honour to perform these ceremonies; it gives me such joy to make them New Zealand citizens.”

Adams told those gathered they had reached their decisions to become Kiwis through much serious thought after living in New Zealand and observing the way of life.

“You have mixed with our citizens and come to appreciate the conditions in New Zealand, and decided of your own free will to change your citizenship; we congratulate you on your decision.

Manish Patel with his wife and Hauraki Mayor Toby Adams. The couple are Waihī residents.

“The way that you have conducted yourself while in this country has been reviewed favourably and you have been recommended as suitable to receive the certificate of citizenship.

“That is something of which you can be proud.”

The Howells family from Whiritoa, with Hauraki Mayor Toby Adams (third from right).

Adams said the privileges of becoming a New Zealand citizen carried considerable responsibilities.

“We trust that you have full enjoyment of your new citizenship with all the privileges of life under the New Zealand flag; I welcome you and trust you may find happiness in your new home.”

Adams told the group if they didn’t have anywhere to plant the trees they received as part of the ceremony, council staff had offered to plant them on their behalf, and could let them know where they would be planted so they could visit them.