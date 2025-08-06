After careful consideration, St John says it will no longer be the provider of some community services.

By RNZ

Hato Hone St John is planning to axe a raft of community programmes, including its hospital volunteers, community carers and pet therapy services.

In an email to volunteers, St John said it has had to make some tough decisions about where it can have the greatest impact with the resources it has as it looks to its 10-year strategy.

It said after careful consideration, it will no longer be the provider of these services.

The organisation said it is focusing on a new strategy and the move is not financially motivated.