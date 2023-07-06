Shocking daylight attack leaves a dairy owner in hospital, just how long you could now wait for police in an emergency and what happened to a near million-dollar Rolls-Royce stolen from a suburban Auckland home in the latest headlines.

A family of refugees from Syria believe the recent arson attack on their home is a culmination of racist attacks they have endured since arriving in the country.

The family, who is not named, said how “amazing” people were when they first moved into their Mosgiel home.

“My family were settling well in the community,” said the former refugee.

But since then, the family claim to have been egged and abused by local children. According to Stuff, the children were also bullied at school.

A meeting was held with parents and police and the abuse stopped, only to escalate once again.

Since then, windows have been smashed in and more eggs have been thrown at the house and the children.

A member of the family has also been abused for wearing her headdress. She says her phone was stolen and thrown away, and she was told to “leave the country”.

Police have released this photograph of a man seen entering the Murray St property which was hit by arson. Photo / Supplied

“We feel very scared, very scared to leave.’’

It is believed the group responsible for the attacks has grown to include adults as well as children.

The former refugee says these attacks are “hate crimes” directed at him and his family. He says his kids “don’t want to walk outside”.

On Monday night, a shed on their property was set alight in a “suspicious” attack.

Police investigating the arson have released a photograph of a man seen entering the property before the fire.

The man in the photograph was seen entering the property two evenings prior to the arson, at around 12.50am on July 2, police said.

“We know the image isn’t the best quality, but we’re hoping someone will recognise the clothing and be able to assist us,” police said.

Anyone who can help can get in touch via the police 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Reference file number 230704/6175.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Additional reporting Otago Daily Times



