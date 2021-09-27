Hastings woman pleads guilty to incestuous relationship with brother

A woman has pleaded guilty in the Hastings District Court on a charge of having an incestuous relationship with her brother. Photo / NZME

A Hastings woman in her 30s has pleaded guilty on one charge of committing incest with her brother.

Appearing before Judge Bridget Mackintosh in the Hastings District Court, the 31-year-old woman was granted interim name suppression, which was not opposed by police.

Her lawyer Darren Foster entered the plea to a charge of incest between a brother and sister both being over the age of 16 and knowing each other to be related.

It's a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' jail.

A summary of facts filed in the Hastings District Court states the woman and her brother were born to the same biological parents, but separated shortly after his birth when he was sent to live with a relative in Australia.

"Despite not growing up in the same household, [both] were fully aware of the fact they are biological brother and sister."

The brother returned to New Zealand in 2019, and they formed a relationship this year.

Despite family members "discover[ing] their relationship and challenge[ing] them about it", the relationship continued until June.

In explanation, the woman stated in the summary of facts, "I know it's wrong and I've made a mistake".

She was bailed until her next appearance for sentencing in November.