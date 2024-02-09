Bailey Buscke, 8, and sister Lila, 6, will be on a mission when they join about 1300 youngsters in the Weet-Bix Kids Tryathlon on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Eight-year-old Bailey Buscke and 6-year-old sister Lila will be on a mission when they join about 1300 youngsters in the Weet-Bix Kids Tryathlon at the Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park in Hastings on Wednesday.

It’s the anniversary of the day their grandparents’ Warwick and Trish Marshall’s home of 47 years in the Esk Valley - as well as their avocado crop - was smashed by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The weather beast also cancelled the 2023 triathlon at the last minute and dashed budding athlete Bailey’s hopes of swimming the 100 metres, cycling 4km and running 1.5km he had trained for.

“He’s been wanting to do it for a while,” said mum Katrina Buscke.

It was the third time the triathlon had been cancelled in a row, after two abandonments during the era of Covid restrictions.

But now the day has almost arrived, with Bailey’s sister also able to try out, in the littlies’ Splash and Dash, and the weather forecast is nothing like that forecast for February 14, 2023, or that which turned out worse than anyone ever imagined.

In short, national weather agency MetService forecasts no rain at all in the two days up to and including the day of the triathlon, which has a history of almost 20 years nationwide, dating back to the first in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch in 1995.

It’s not surprising the youngsters are giving it a go with their parents, Katrina and Graeme, also triathletes in training.