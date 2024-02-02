Tributes have poured in for Clasina "Teddy" Claus-Buijs. Photo / Claus Family

An elderly Hastings resident who died in a crash involving a mobility scooter and another vehicle has been remembered fondly by family and friends as having “led a full, adventurous, loving life”.

Clasina “Teddy” Claus-Buijs, 89, died in hospital after the crash, which happened on Tomoana Rd in Hastings about noon last Tuesday, January 23.

Tributes have flowed for the much-loved mother and grandmother.

Her son Andre Claus posted on social media saying she “led a full adventurous loving life” after growing up in the Netherlands and moving to New Zealand later in life.

“My mother will be missed dearly by all who knew her,” his post read.

She endured the Rotterdam bombing in the Netherlands during World War II as a young girl, went on to join the Dutch Navy and then the Dutch Airforce, worked in and travelled to various countries, brought up a loving family, and moved to New Zealand more than 25 years ago to be closer to her grandchildren.

“She was very active in all sorts of clubs [and] at the age of 89 she still left the house almost every day.”

Her daughter Margriet van der Lubbe, who lives in Hawke’s Bay, said her mother was an active member of the community, including being part of U3A Hastings and playing mah-jong weekly.

“She will be missed by not only her immediate family but also by her adoptive family in Hastings who know her affectionally as ‘Oma’.”

The Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market also shared a tribute to Claus-Buijs as an “unwavering supporter and advocate of the market”.

“One of our regulars, she attended weekly for years, rain or shine, supporting with heart and humour.”

The tribute, shared on social media, also stated “stallholders cherished her charm, banter, and occasional constructive criticism”.

“Weekends won’t be the same without her quick jokes and delightful ‘cheerio, now I’m off!’”

She is survived by her two children and a son-in-law, and two grandsons.

Police were investigating the circumstances of the crash, but did not provide an update when contacted by Hawke’s Bay Today.