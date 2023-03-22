A Lotto player who bought their ticket at Pak 'n Save Hastings is now a millionaire. Photo / NZME

A Lotto player who bought their ticket at Pak 'n Save Hastings is now a millionaire. Photo / NZME

One lucky Lotto player from Hastings will be celebrating a midweek windfall after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in Wednesday’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Pak ‘n Save Hastings in Hastings. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.