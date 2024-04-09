Hastings street shut as firefighters investigate strong smell of gas near kindergarten

Firefighters have been called to a street in Hastings.

Firefighters have been called to a street in Hastings.

A Hastings street has been temporarily shut to traffic as firefighters investigate a strong smell of gas.

A section of Rangiora St in Mahora was cordoned off as a precaution as at Wednesday morning.

Mahora Kindergarten and homes are located on the short street

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received a report about 9.15am on Wednesday about the smell of gas in the area.

As at 9.40am, crews were still investigating.

Police are supporting with traffic management.

A police spokeswoman said the report related to a “strong chemical smell”.

MORE TO COME