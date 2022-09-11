Planter boxes installed outside Mayfair School during the trial, which aimed to help make the streets around it more people friendly. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings District Council says it has secured funding that will change some city streets to allow more students in the city to walk, cycle or scoot to school safely.

Funding for the Heretaunga Arakura or Hastings Pathways programme, which is designed to make changes to roads to encourage healthier and lower-emission transport options, was confirmed this week.

The programme will enable physical traffic calming near school zones, safe cycling classes to give children confidence on the road, and get students actively involved in identifying safety issues on their journey to school.

It's part of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's Streets for People Programme 2021-24, which is designed to accelerate projects that make streets safer and more people-friendly to achieve emissions reductions targets.

A trial funded by Waka Kotahi's Innovating Streets fund was carried out by the council two years ago at four schools: Irongate School, Hastings Central School, Mayfair School and Te Kura o Kimi Ora.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the results showed students wanted to get to school under their own steam, but many parents were concerned about their safety.

"We see that by giving children the confidence to get on their bike or scooter, the whole community opens up to them. They feel independent and connected to their community," Hazlehurst said.

"Through Heretaunga Arakura we want to put children at the heart of urban street design to support a safer, greener, more equitable and liveable Hastings.

"Importantly, Heretaunga Arakura will help us reduce the emissions our vehicles produce while doing the school run - which will help address climate change and prevent our kids breathing dangerous fumes."

Kathryn King, Manager of Urban Mobility at Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, said she was pleased the Hastings District Council was on board.