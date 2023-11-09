William Nelson's beloved pooch Tiddles has gone missing from his memorial statue, with just his sawn-off paws left behind. Photo / Warren Buckland

William Nelson's beloved pooch Tiddles has gone missing from his memorial statue, with just his sawn-off paws left behind. Photo / Warren Buckland

Call the paw patrol, a well-known Hastings statue has gone walkies, and unfortunately, there are not many leads for authorities to work with so far.

Eagle-eyed William Nelson Park visitors this week noticed that the memorial statue of the ‘father of Hawke’s Bay’ was without his canine companion, the loveable Tiddles.

All that’s left of the bronze art piece, which was commissioned by Hastings District Council and put up in 2013, are two remnants of Tiddles’ paws.

The damage suggests the statue has either been ripped out or sawn off.

The redevelopment of the old William Nelson Park a decade ago made Tiddles an instant hit with the local children. The area today features both a playground, basketball court, and a popular skatepark.

Commenters on a social media post this week revealed that Tiddles had likely been missing for a little while now, but that his disappearance had already made children cry.

British and Australian artists Gillie and Marc were the creative minds behind the sculpture.

Their website says the pair were experts in colouring bronze, and that the sculpture was intended to be an “interactive and engaging” art piece for those visiting the park.

A representative for the pair said they had not heard the news that the statue had gone missing but said it was “terrible”.

The representative said occurrences like this “didn’t really happen” to the pair’s statues and they were happy that Hawke’s Bay Today had let them know.

“We will wait to see if Hastings Council reaches out, but we hope they are able to find the stolen dog.”

A Hastings District Council spokesperson was seeking comment from the relevant parties involved in the statue on Thursday.

William Nelson, the founder of the freezing industry in Hawke’s Bay, only two years after the first experimental shipment of frozen meat had left New Zealand, rose to significant prominence in the 19th century.

He established the freezing works at Tomoana as well as other works around the region, and he helped establish schools such as Hereworth and Woodford House. Tiddles is pictured in photographs with Nelson in his late life in Hawke’s Bay.





It’s not the first time a statue has been stolen in Hawke’s Bay.

The famous Napier landmark Pania of the Reef was taken from Marine Parade in the early hours of October 27, 2005.

She was eventually found in a garden shed on Lister Cres, Maraenui, by police just eight days later.

