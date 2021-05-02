Hastings stabbing: Police appeal for information about red car near scene

Police are looking for information about this car, seen near the scene of a stabbing in Hastings on March 28, this year. Photo / Eastern District Police

Police are appealing to the public for information about a car seen near the scene of a serious assault in Hastings, in which a person was stabbed, earlier this year.

Emergency services were called to the incident near a takeaway bar on Heretaunga Street West just after 1am, on Sunday, March 28.

The victim was found to have suffered stab wounds. He underwent surgery, has since been discharged and is recuperating.

The vehicle was captured on CCTV near the scene around the same time of the assault and is of interest to the investigation.

Police would like to hear from anyone if they recognise this vehicle or have any information that could assist with this matter.

People are asked to contact 105 and quote file number 210328/7146.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.