Hastings reigns supreme in 'Beautiful Town' awards

You beauty, Hastings!

The judges of the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards have confirmed what those who live in the Hawke's Bay town already know - Hastings is a beautiful place.

Hastings won the Most Beautiful Large Town and the Supreme Towns and Cities titles, at the awards held 'virtually' tonight, winning a community mural valued up to $10,000.

The city battled competition from fellow finalist Cambridge to reign supreme at the awards which celebrate the environmental excellence of communities, businesses, schools and individuals in New Zealand.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful chief executive Heather Saunderson said Hastings stood out among all others.

"Out of all the towns and cities we visited, Hastings ranked the highest for community beautification, but also excelled across every other criteria, making it the clear winner of the Supreme Award," she said.

The Most Beautiful Large Town award is for towns with populations of up to 100,000.

There are 12 other awards, with each finalist having to demonstrate sustainable and environmentally conscious behaviours across four key areas; litter prevention and waste minimisation, community beautification, recycling projects and sustainable tourism.

Napier's Anderson Park was a finalist in the Best Loo category, but was flushed away by Hunua Falls Toilet, located in Auckland.

The winner of the Most Beautiful City was shared this year, with Hamilton being Most Beautiful Large City and Whanganui Most Beautiful Small City.

Arrowtown was the Most Beautiful Small Town.

The finalists were judged by Saunderson and award-winning journalist and wellness expert Rachel Grunwell.

Saunderson said celebrating the small wins of New Zealand is important in today's changeable world.

"This year Covid-19 has shifted the global landscape, and its long-term effects remain unclear," she said.

"Celebrating environmental excellence, small wins and beautiful behaviour, whether personal or professional is now more important than ever," she added.