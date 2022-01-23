Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Hastings: One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash

Paramedics attended the crash. Generic picture. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A three-vehicle crash in Hastings on Sunday night resulted in one person being taken to hospital and a lane being temporarily closed.

Emergency services including police, ambulance and fire services were called to the crash on Riverslea Rd South in Akina about 8pm.

"It appears that a car collided with a parked car and was then hit by another car," a police spokesman said.

"The northbound lane of Riverslea Rd was briefly closed while emergency services attended the crash."

Two people were treated by paramedics and one person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. The other person suffered minor injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they attended but no-one was trapped.