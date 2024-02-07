A person in Hastings has been seriously injured after a car and motorbike crashed on Thursday morning.

Evenden Rd is closed between the Hawkes Bay Expressway and Pakowhai Rd following a crash that left one person with serious injuries.

Police were called to an incident that involved a motorbike and a car on Evenden Rd, near Pakowhai Rd around 10am on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said motorists can expect the road to be closed for the next couple of hours, and are advised to avoid the route and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.





MORE TO COME