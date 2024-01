An 80-year-old woman died overnight following a crash in Hastings on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

An 80-year-old woman has died following a crash in Hastings on Tuesday.

The woman was critically injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a mobility scooter on Tomoana Road about 12.20pm.

Police confirmed the woman had died in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“We extend our condolences to their family at this time. Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash,” the police statement said.